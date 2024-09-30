Manchester United coach, TEN HAG, pleads for more time to improve the club after 3-0 thrashing by Tottenham

Monday, September 30, 2024 - Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag has pleaded for more time to revive the club following another disappointing performance by his squad.
United suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur
at Old Trafford on Sunday to prompt speculation Ten Hag could lose his job.
The defeat left United in 12th place in the Premier
League table with just seven points from their first six games, and a goal
difference of minus three.
“I am not thinking about this,” Ten Hag replied when asked
if the club’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his executives could make a change
of manager.
“We all made in the summer the decision to stay together, as
an ownership, a leadership group. Also we made the decision from a clear review
what we have to improve and how we want to construct a squad. But we knew it
will take some time, how the window went, some players late in like Manuel
Ugarte.”
“Also we have to make some improvement in organisation, we
still have some injuries, we need some time. We are all on one page or in one
boat together, the ownership, the staff and the players as well. I don’t have
that concern.”
“What I saw in the first 30 minutes is below the level of
what we can expect from a Manchester United team and even when you concede so
early you should stay calm and just stick together and stick to the plan then
you would have a foothold in the game and we didn’t have this.”
"You saw that we were stressful on the ball from that
moment on the opening goal. We had too many mistakes. The press was no good in
the first half. We conceded some counter-attacks after we countered and we made
some very bad decisions when we had a lot of space. It was a bad start to the
game.”
“Tottenham were dominant. We couldn't get the right press.
We also made mistakes in possession. We couldn't find the spare man, we
couldn't pass over the press."
United also had their captain Bruno Fernandes sent off three
minutes before half-time for a late tackle on James Maddison. "The referee
gave him a red card and I've got my opinion, and I don't think it's a red
card,” said Ten Hag.
