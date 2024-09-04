Treasury CS JOHN MBADI may be up to no good - See how he has started sabotaging RUTO and his projects

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi may be sabotaging President William Ruto’s bottom-up agenda.
This was revealed by a Member
of the National Assembly's Trade Committee, who accused Mbadi of deliberately
sabotaging key development projects across the country.
Speaking when they met senior
officials from the Treasury, the UDA allied MP took a dig at the officials for
failing to release the appropriated funds to State Departments.
The committee, led by Embakasi
North MP John Gakuya, who is allied to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,
particularly pointed to the industrialization and manufacturing sector as the
biggest casualties.
“Our biggest concern as a
committee is that the National Treasury has decided to kill industrialization
and the manufacturing sector by starving the state departments of funds,"
argued Gakuya.
Aldai MP Marianne Kitany (who is
also in UDA), questioned the Treasury team in particular on why they denied
state departments and their agencies development funds despite them being
critical in the generation of revenue in the country at a time when the
government is struggling to raise money.
"For the government to
collect more revenue in the key sectors of the economy, it has to invest funds
to spur growth in the various sectors. How do you project to get revenue when
you are not investing?" Inquired Kitany.
The blame game came at a time when
the fate of key projects remained unknown due to the Treasury’s failure to
release allocated funds as per the budget provisions.
The Treasury Officials, led by
Benard Ndungu (the Director General in charge of Accounting Services),
responded by stating that the delays were occasioned by the shortfall in
revenue and scarcity of money resources that was occasioned by debts
borrowed by Kenya.
