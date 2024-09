Sunday, September 15, 2024 - An X user, Nick, has said that women don't like dating broke men because they tend to take out their frustration and insecurity on their partners.

“Women don't like dating broke men. But it's not about the money. They just don't want to deal with the negativity that broke men unleash BECAUSE of being broke. She will NOT let you be mean to her, and take your insecurity about being broke out on HER,” he said on Saturday, September 14.