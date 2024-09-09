Man, 87, tried to suffocate wife with pillow while on holiday in Greece







Monday, September 9, 2024 - A British man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder his bedridden wife in Greece.

The 87-year-old man is accused of trying to suffocate his wife, 89, with a pillow yesterday, September 8, in Paleo Faliro, a seaside neighbourhood 4 miles from Athens city centre.

He was arrested in an apartment where the couple are understood to live, Greek newspaper Proto Thema reported.

The woman was taken to the Tzaneio hospital across the harbour for treatment.

Her condition is currently unknown.

The elderly man admitted trying to murder his wife, local media report, but he claims he did so at her request due to long-running health problems.

When he thought his wife was dead, the 87-year-old visited a friend’s apartment on another floor to tell them what happened.

Police were then called and the British pensioner was taken into custody.