Mr. Moneybags: RUTO’s son, GEORGE, launches his latest flashy matatu dubbed Matrix amid pomp and colour - He almost brought business to a standstill in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - President William Ruto’s son George has expanded his business empire by acquiring another flashy matatu.

George bought a matatu dubbed Matrix, which was operating along Embakasi Route.

The matatu will now be operating along the Ngong Route.

He officially launched the flashy matatu in the Nairobi Central Business District on Sunday night and almost brought business to a standstill.

Rowdy youth were captured on camera hanging dangerously as the matatu was being driven around Nairobi CBD hooting and blocking the road.

See photos and video.













George Ruto acquires another flashy matatu dubbed Matrix, which was previously operating along Embakaso Route pic.twitter.com/8ovTo1xPZp — HotSource (@MotoMushene) September 16, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.