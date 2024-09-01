Last Dance: See how ladies involved in a fatal accident at Nithi Bridge had fun at the Parental Blessing Ceremony in Meru before the fatal accident (VIDEO).





Sunday, September 1, 2024 - A video has emerged showing ladies who perished in a fatal accident at Nithi Bridge while returning to Nairobi having fun at the colourful parental blessing ceremony in Meru.

They wined, dined, and danced together, not knowing that a tragedy would strike when they were returning to Nairobi on Saturday night.

In the video, the ladies are seen dancing to a popular Ohangla song while rocking matching outfits.

They had gone to visit one of their friend’s parents.

9 nine ladies died on the spot after the hired vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with another vehicle.

Watch the video.

Last Dance: See how ladies involved in a fatal accident at Nithi Bridge had fun at the Parental Blessing Ceremony in Meru before the fatal accident. pic.twitter.com/NccWIt11or — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 1, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.