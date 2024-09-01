Last Dance: See how ladies involved in a fatal accident at Nithi Bridge had fun at the Parental Blessing Ceremony in Meru before the fatal accident (VIDEO).

Sunday, September 1, 2024 - A video has emerged showing ladies who perished in a fatal accident at Nithi Bridge while returning to Nairobi having fun at the colourful parental blessing ceremony in Meru.
They wined, dined, and danced together, not knowing that a
tragedy would strike when they were returning to Nairobi on Saturday night.
In the video, the ladies are seen dancing to a popular
Ohangla song while rocking matching outfits.
They had gone to visit one of their friend’s parents.
9 nine ladies died on the spot after the hired vehicle they
were travelling in collided head-on with another vehicle.
Watch the video.
Last Dance: See how ladies involved in a fatal accident at Nithi Bridge had fun at the Parental Blessing Ceremony in Meru before the fatal accident. pic.twitter.com/NccWIt11or— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 1, 2024
