



Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Nine women died on the spot after the vehicle they were traveling in was involved in a fatal accident at Nithi Bridge on Saturday night.

The victims were returning from a parental blessing ceremony in Meru inside a Toyota Hiace when the accident occurred, with reports indicating that the driver of the ill-fated van was not well versed with the highway.

He was driving on the wrong lane when the crash occurred.

An emotional video of the victims having fun moments before the fatal accident occurred has emerged.

They were all in a jovial mood doing the ‘Anguka Nayo’ challenge after the successful ceremony.

Little did they know that their journey back to Nairobi would turn tragic.

Watch the video.

Emotional video of ladies who perished in an accident at Nithi Bridge having fun moments before the fatal accident - They had gone for a parental blessing ceremony. pic.twitter.com/x8tugHbSg6 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 1, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.