PHOTOs of ladies involved in an accident at Nithi Bridge while returning from a parental blessing ceremony in Meru - 9 of them died on the spot.









Sunday, September 1, 2024 - A fatal accident that occurred on Saturday night claimed the lives of 12 people after the vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with another vehicle at Nithi Bridge.

Tharaka Nithi County Police Commander Zacchaeus Ng'eno confirmed that the 12 were passengers returning from a parental blessing ceremony in Meru inside a Toyota Hiace.

The driver was reportedly not well versed with the highway and was driving in the wrong lane when the crash occurred.

“So far, we are confirming that we have collected 12 bodies from this scene and two others injured.

"This accident involved two motor vehicles, one was headed towards Nairobi and the other towards Meru,” Ng'eno stated.

“From the preliminary investigation, the motor vehicle from Meru direction was not a regular user of this road and I may assume that the did not stay in the lane as expected of him and was involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle headed in the opposite direction.

"We feel empathy for the lives that we have lost. The number of fatalities is 12, 10 adults and 2 children. 8 female and 2 male,” he added.

Below are photos of the accident victims.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.