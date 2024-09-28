Kenyan gospel singer takes his own life after losing all his savings through an online scam - See his last WhatsApp conversation.





Saturday, September 28, 2024 - An upcoming Kikuyu gospel singer known as John Apple reportedly took his own life after losing money through an online scam.

The youthful singer was convinced to invest all his savings in an investment company, not knowing that it was a scam.

A WhatsApp conversation between John and a lady named Ruth who seemingly introduced him to the investment company has surfaced online.

In the conversation, John claims that he had invested all his savings.

He further states that he was depressed because he had a lot of debts.

John was in his mid-20s and a budding Kikuyu gospel singer.

He used to share his music videos on Facebook and plead for support.

He had shared a video of his latest song hours before he committed suicide.

See his last WhatsApp conversation before he committed suicide.





































The Kenyan DAILY POST.