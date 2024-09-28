Hunt for thugs captured on CCTV breaking into an apartment in Nairobi where they stole expensive electronics (VIDEO).

Saturday, September 28, 2024 - Thugs, believed to be part of a burglary gang, were captured on CCTV breaking into an apartment in Nairobi.

In the footage, the suspects are seen using a master key to access the apartment where they unplugged a TV and stole other electronics before fleeing.

Little did they know that they were being captured on CCTV cameras installed in the house.

The victim took to social media and shared the CCTV footage of the robbery incident that left him counting losses.

He had invested a good amount of money in electronics.

He further urged the public to help him in identifying the thugs after reporting the matter to the police.

Watch the footage.

