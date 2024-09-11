KAMALA HARRIS accused of cheating by wearing 'earpiece' earrings during debate with TRUMP







Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Some eagle eyed watchers of the presidential debate between former US president Donald Trump and current Vice president Kamala Harris, have alleged that she used earpiece earrings during the debate on Tuesday night, September 10.

Trump and Kamala had their first face to face meeting and also first debate as presidential candidates and some debate watchers claim she used a type of earring that she normally doesn't use, so that she could “cheat.”

Some also alleged that she got the questions from the debate ahead of time giving her ample time to prepare.

See tweets below

Definitely speaking in her ear.

She’s not that sharp ! pic.twitter.com/KPgZP9v3g8 — Yan.x | ॐ (@euphorio_) September 11, 2024