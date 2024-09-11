KAMALA HARRIS accused of cheating by wearing 'earpiece' earrings during debate with TRUMP

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Some eagle eyed watchers of the presidential debate between former US president Donald Trump and current Vice president Kamala Harris, have alleged that she used earpiece earrings during the debate on Tuesday night, September 10.
Trump and Kamala had their first face to face meeting and
also first debate as presidential candidates and some debate watchers claim she
used a type of earring that she normally doesn't use, so that she could
“cheat.”
Some also alleged that she got the questions from the debate
ahead of time giving her ample time to prepare.
See tweets below
Definitely speaking in her ear.— Yan.x | ॐ (@euphorio_) September 11, 2024
She’s not that sharp ! pic.twitter.com/KPgZP9v3g8
Kamala Harris had an interesting choice of earrings for the debate against President Trump.— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 11, 2024
Credit: @TTAVOfficial pic.twitter.com/akPqoNJNjT
