"If you are a truthful man, tell RUTO to suspend the ADANI-JKIA deal," – WAMALWA tells GACHAGUA





Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) Party leader Eugene Wamalwa has urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to tell President William Ruto to suspend the takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Indian conglomerate Adani Group since many Kenyans are opposed to the deal.

Speaking on Friday, the former Defence Cabinet Secretary told the DP that the proposed takeover deal was unpopular and shrouded in secrecy.

He further argued that the Indian firm has been rejected in various countries thus raising the credibility question.

“There are issues I must raise since the Deputy President is here. Kenyans are very concerned about a deal that has been done by this government and the Adani Group.

“This was a group that was rejected in Australia and there were serious demonstrations in Sydney against the Adani Group of Companies… why is it that the Kenya Kwanza administration is in a hurry to bring this group and handover our airport? Wamalwa posed.

Both Gachagua and Wamalwa were attending a burial ceremony in Nyabomo Trans Nzoia County.

Wamalwa’s sentiments were echoed by Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, who castigated the government for failing to involve the public in the Adani Sh 250 billion deal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST