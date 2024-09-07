"If you are a truthful man, tell RUTO to suspend the ADANI-JKIA deal," – WAMALWA tells GACHAGUA

Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) Party leader Eugene Wamalwa has urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to tell President William Ruto to suspend the takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Indian conglomerate Adani Group since many Kenyans are opposed to the deal.
Speaking on Friday, the former
Defence Cabinet Secretary told the DP that the proposed takeover deal was
unpopular and shrouded in secrecy.
He further argued that the
Indian firm has been rejected in various countries thus raising the
credibility question.
“There are issues I must raise
since the Deputy President is here. Kenyans are very concerned about a deal
that has been done by this government and the Adani Group.
“This was a group that was
rejected in Australia and there were serious demonstrations in Sydney against
the Adani Group of Companies… why is it that the Kenya Kwanza administration is
in a hurry to bring this group and handover our airport? Wamalwa posed.
Both Gachagua and Wamalwa were
attending a burial ceremony in Nyabomo Trans Nzoia County.
Wamalwa’s sentiments were echoed
by Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, who castigated the government for failing to
involve the public in the Adani Sh 250 billion deal.
