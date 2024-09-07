Detectives nab victims of human trafficking after an intelligence-led operation (PHOTOs).





Saturday, September 7, 2024 - As detectives intensify their pursuit of undocumented foreign nationals sneaking into the country for unestablished businesses, 11 male suspects have been rounded up in Kitale in an intelligence-led operation conducted by the DCI Operation Support Unit (OSU).

The eleven who were headed to Nairobi's Eastleigh area from Uganda included three Kenyan men and eight Somalia and Uganda nationals, chauffeured in a Toyota Hiace Reg No. KCF 860E.

After fruitless efforts to slide away from the police shadow closing in on them, the vehicle driver pulled over in surrender, hence the arrest and detention of the suspects at Tarakwa Police Station.

The Anti-Terrorism Police Unit has since taken over interrogation of the suspects to establish their business in the country, giving chance to the possibility of the foreigners being victims of human trafficking.











The Kenyan DAILY POST.