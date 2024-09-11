See the new trick that rogue traffic police officers are using to collect bribes from Matatus to avoid being nabbed by EACC officials (VIDEO).





Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Rogue traffic police officers have devised new methods of collecting bribes from matatus, following frequent crackdowns by officials from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC).

The cops erect a roadblock and every matatu driver who passes along the road has to leave a bribe of Ksh 50-100.

The drivers fold the notes and when they approach the roadblock, they slow down and skillfully throw the notes on the roadside.

The cops pick up the notes using their magnetic batons.

Watch the video.

Congratulations to our police officers who are ensuring that our roads are free from all form of litter. You've set the bar high by being self-ambassadors of a cleaner environment. Good job officers!ll pic.twitter.com/9XoIGLgLCG — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) September 10, 2024

