IMF is not listening to Kenyans as it gives RUTO a whopping Sh464 billion loan after he agreed to its crazy demands





Thursday, September 19, 2024 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to advance another Ksh464 billion loan to President William Ruto’s government.

This is after Ruto and his government agreed to its harsh demands which Kenyans had rejected forcing the Gen Zs to go to the streets.

The decision was made after IMF concluded a six-day visit to Kenya where it held discussions on the recent developments in the country.

In a statement issued by the Bretton Woods Institution, the discussions were centered on policies and reforms to address the emerging economic and fiscal challenges.

According to the IMF team leader Haimanot Teferra, during the meeting, Ruto's administration expressed its commitment to making economic and governance reforms to fit the Fund's recommendations.

"The Kenyan authorities and IMF staff had productive discussions on the authorities' policies and reforms to address the evolving economic and fiscal challenges,” read part of the statement by IMF.

During the discussions, the IMF on the other hand pledged to support the country in its efforts to identify a set of policies that would accelerate the completion of the reviews under the ongoing programs.

In 2023, Kenya began discussions with the Fund for additional lending of Ksh464 billion ($3.6 billion) to support climate change measures.

After several months of deliberations, the IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Kenya in June this year for the disbursement of the multi-billion funds.

In a statement shared by the IMF in June, the multilateral lender noted that the agreement was reached after Kenya nodded to the Fund's fiscal recommendations.

However, Kenya's access to the multi-billion loan was hampered following the anti-government demonstrations that took place in mid-June which forced Ruto to drop the Finance Bill 2024, consequently impacting the disbursement of the Ksh464 billion loan.

