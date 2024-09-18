Do your own research to avoid being scammed – Labour CS ALFRED MUTUA warns Kenyans applying for RUTO’s jobs abroad





Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has shocked Kenyans about the so-called jobs abroad that have been organized by President William Ruto.

This is after he advised Kenyans seeking jobs abroad to do their due diligence before applying to avoid being scammed.

Appearing before the Senate yesterday, the CS while responding to a question fielded by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, advised Kenyans that going the extra mile to find more information about the recruitment agencies and opportunities is necessary especially now when unscrupulous agents are taking advantage of unsuspecting Kenyans.

During the session, the senator expressed his displeasure after the Cabinet Secretary reportedly failed to provide an official list of approved recruitment agencies as he had earlier been requested by Senators.

"Why can't the Labour and Social Protection CS Dr. Alfred Mutua provide a list of the recruitment agencies cleared to operate by the National Employment Authority (NEA) to this House? No wonder Kenyans are being conned every day,” Senator Cherargei charged during the proceedings.

The CS revealed that he had prepared and signed the official recruitment agencies list, and was going to follow up to ensure it is availed to senators.

According to the CS, applying for a job is a full-time job and the youth should take time to investigate agencies before applying for jobs through them.”

"Kenyans who are applying for jobs abroad you do research about the job, from wherever you are."

"Be very careful about recruitment agencies that come to your villages and tell you they are recruiting you, and that you need to pay them money", the CS said during the hearing.

This comes even as Ruto has allegedly signed several deals with foreign countries to allow Kenyans to work there.

