Do your own research to avoid being scammed – Labour CS ALFRED MUTUA warns Kenyans applying for RUTO’s jobs abroad

Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has shocked Kenyans about the so-called jobs abroad that have been organized by President William Ruto.
This is after he advised Kenyans
seeking jobs abroad to do their due diligence before applying to avoid being
scammed.
Appearing before the Senate
yesterday, the CS while responding to a question fielded by Nandi Senator
Samson Cherargei, advised Kenyans that going the extra mile to find more
information about the recruitment agencies and opportunities is necessary
especially now when unscrupulous agents are taking advantage of unsuspecting
Kenyans.
During the session, the senator
expressed his displeasure after the Cabinet Secretary reportedly failed to
provide an official list of approved recruitment agencies as he had earlier
been requested by Senators.
"Why can't the Labour and
Social Protection CS Dr. Alfred Mutua provide a list of the recruitment
agencies cleared to operate by the National Employment Authority (NEA) to this
House? No wonder Kenyans are being conned every day,” Senator Cherargei charged
during the proceedings.
The CS revealed that he had
prepared and signed the official recruitment agencies list, and was going to
follow up to ensure it is availed to senators.
According to the CS, applying
for a job is a full-time job and the youth should take time to investigate
agencies before applying for jobs through them.”
"Kenyans who are applying
for jobs abroad you do research about the job, from wherever you are."
"Be very careful about
recruitment agencies that come to your villages and tell you they are
recruiting you, and that you need to pay them money", the CS said during
the hearing.
This comes even as Ruto has
allegedly signed several deals with foreign countries to allow Kenyans to work
there.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
