Anxiety as Germany starts rejecting migrants just after inking deal with RUTO to hire 250,000 workers from Kenya

Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Germany has begun implementing new controls at all its land borders as part of a crackdown on migration.
The new controls mean that the
German government is restricting free movement in the Schengen zone.
This comes after Germany and
Kenya signed a deal on controlled migration to enable Berlin to open its doors
to 250,000 skilled and semi-skilled Kenyan workers.
Consequently, beginning Monday,
September 16, apart from the existing border controls with Austria, Switzerland,
the Czech Republic, and Poland, Germany will also have internal border controls
with France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark.
In a statement, Germany’s
Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said that the new rules will be in place for six months
initially.
While making the announcement on
the border control, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that it was an attempt to
tackle irregular migration and protect the public from threats such as Islamist
extremism.
Additionally, he noted that the
country has also taken other strict migration measures following a surge in
arrivals, especially of people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East.
The German government has also
designed a scheme enabling authorities to reject more migrants directly at
German borders.
President William
Ruto promised Kenyans jobs in Germany after the two countries signed a
Comprehensive Agreement on Sharing of Labour, Talent and Mobility in Berlin.
Under the deal, Germany agreed
to open the doors to skilled and semi-skilled Kenyan workers in a controlled
and targeted labor migration deal.
Further, Germany agreed to ease
some of its immigration laws to enable Kenyans to find employment in Europe’s
biggest economy.
