I will not promise that I will tarmac this road because I don’t want to lie – GACHAGUA tells Trans Nzoia residents





Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has taken a veiled jab at his boss, President William Ruto, who is known to make endless promises but never keeps his word.

Gachagua, who spoke on Friday during the burial service of former NACADA Chief Executive Officer Victor Okioma in Kiminini, dismissed a local ward representative’s request to tarmac a road in the area.

In his address, the MCA urged Gachagua to ensure the road was tarmacked to help improve the area's economy.

However, the second in command, known for his candid remarks, gave a blunt response to the MCA.

Gachagua stated that he would not lie about tarmacking the road, stressing that he must first consult and assess the situation before making any commitments.

"The MCA, you asked me about tarmacking the road here, but you know I don't deal with lies.

"Now, if I come here and tell you that I will build that road, it would be a lie. I have to go and check if the funds are available, send engineers, and then get back to you. Or do you want me to lie to you?

"I don’t want that; I'm a truthful man," the DP said, attracting laughter from the mourners.

