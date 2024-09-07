RUTO mourns the death of Lamu Deputy Governor RAPHAEL NDUNGU





Saturday, September 7, 2024 - President William Ruto has led the nation in mourning the death of Lamu County Deputy Governor, Raphael Munyu Ndungu.

His family said he died on Friday after a long illness.

President William Ruto expressed his condolences, calling Ndung’u a progressive leader dedicated to improving the lives of Lamu residents.

“I’m saddened by the passing of Lamu Deputy Governor Raphael Munyua Ndung’u.

"He was a tireless advocate for the people of Lamu. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire county during this difficult time,” he wrote on X, “Rest in peace.”

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah remembered Ndung’u as a committed and visionary leader.

“His dedication to Lamu County will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family and the Lamu community. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Ichung’wah said.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro also shared his sympathies, noting that Ndung’u had been unwell for some time. “Our deepest condolences to the people of Lamu and the family of Hon. Raphael Munyua Ndung’u,” Nyoro stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST