I kicked Bishop KIENGEI out of my house like a dog and instructed my gateman to never allow him in - DAMA confesses in a leaked audio! Claims he used to spend nights at her residence.





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - City businesswoman and JCM church matron Damaris Dama has revealed that she ended her affair with Bishop Kiengei two weeks ago.

In a leaked audio, Dama bragged about kicking Kiengei out of her house like a dog and instructing her gateman to never let him back in.

Some of Kiengei's clothes were reportedly at Dama’s house because he used to spend the nights there.

She threw his clothes out and ordered him to leave.

“He had 50 pairs of suits in my house. I threw all his clothes out and ordered him to leave,” she said.

Kiengei reportedly came back to Dama’s residence and camped at the gate, begging for forgiveness.

Dama claimed that she got mad after Kiengei failed to defend her when she was recently attacked for allegedly being involved in an online feud with his wife.

“I have done a lot for that church but he couldn’t defend me against online attacks. He only sided with his wife,” she said.

The wealthy businesswoman said she is fed up with Kiengei and is even planning to leave his church along the Ruiru bypass.

Listen to the full leaked audio.

