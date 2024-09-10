WAIRIMU KIMANI to sue her friend who recorded her phone conversation with DAMA gossiping about Bishop KIENGEI and leaked it online.





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Renowned social media personality, Wairimu Kimani, has vowed to take legal action against one of her longtime friends who recorded a phone conversation of her gossiping about Bishop Kiengei with Dama and leaked it online.

The US-based social media personality confronted her friend and demanded to know why she invaded her privacy and recorded her conversation with Dama.

Wairimu reminded her nosy friend that recording a private phone conversation is a crime in the U.S. and informed her that lawyers have taken up the case.

Wairimu revealed that Dama is devastated after the audio went viral on social media and tainted the image of Bishop Ben Kiengei.

Check out a conversation between Wairimu and her friend who leaked the audio.





















