President RUTO’s Nigerian son-in-law, ALEXANDAR EZENAGU, linked to the noisy Kilimani night party that saw a senior county official threatened after he tried to stop it.





Monday, September 9, 2024 - On the night of Sunday, September 8, 2024, Nairobi County Environment Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria intervened at a raucous party in Kilimani after receiving a noise complaint from a local resident.

Upon arriving, Mosiria found the party hosted by Nigerians was causing significant disturbance to the neighbourhood.



He attempted to address the issue by asking the attendees to reduce the volume of their music but one particularly aggressive guest resisted.



This person who boasted about influential connections threatened Mosiria and tried to use his supposed status to intimidate him.



According to a source, the party’s high-profile nature was underlined by the presence of an influential figure linked to prominent political circles.



This is believed to have intensified the situation.



The source also mentioned that the event might have been backed by the boss of a well-known international company as its country manager was reportedly among those seen in the video.



"Hello Cyprian, I have come across a video where the County Officer environment Nairobi had gone to stop some Nigerians in Kilimani from playing loud music then the president's son-in-law Alexander Ezenagu is threatening him.

"Some friends tell me Pernod Ricard Martell probably sponsored this event that is making noise to neighbours.

"Pernod Ricard's country manager Olayinka can be seen in this video. Please keep my identity hidden!"

