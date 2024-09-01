Hakuna kuzaa tena - Watch the moment a ‘fertile’ poor man living in deplorable conditions was confronted by his neighbours and urged not to sire more kids (VIDEO).

Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Neighbours had to intervene and plead with a poor man in their village to stop siring more kids.
Despite living in deplorable conditions, he keeps
impregnating his wife.
His neighbours got concerned after his wife gave birth
recently and decided to visit him.
They were filmed pleading with him not to sire more kids.
The man just laughed as the neighbours lectured him.
Watch the video.
😄 🤣 😂 😆 😄 https://t.co/LDtfjjnKTk pic.twitter.com/yjeRUBXJ4m— Kai Olelengis (@Gichy_) September 1, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments