CS MBADI will pay the parking fees - Watch VIDEO of Luos parking a vehicle in the middle of the road and bullying other motorists using Mbadi’s name.





Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Some Luos recorded themselves parking their vehicle in the middle of the road and using the name of Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi to bully other motorists.

They caused a traffic snarl up along the busy road even as they bragged that Mbadi would pay the parking fees.

‘’Mbadi will pay the parking fees’’, they were heard bragging.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with most people calling out the Luo men in the trending video for displaying primitive behaviours.

Others wondered how Luos would have behaved if Raila Odinga won the presidency.

Watch the video and reactions.

Imagine being in government, yet we didn't vote for it. So sweet,let us enjoy buana. Sema Sirkal!! pic.twitter.com/z8fMNcajpK — James🇰🇪 (@MrJamesKe) August 31, 2024













