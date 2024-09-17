Ghana has set me back financially. My money was stolen – Comedian MICHAEL BLACKSON calls out Ghanaian Government for allegedly diverting his money







Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson has taken to social media to express frustration over a significant financial loss tied to his investment in a school in Ghana.

In a series of tweets, the comedian accused the Ghanaian government of misusing funds he had invested, leaving him and other investors in a difficult financial position.

Blackson, known for his role as a philanthropist and his passion for helping underprivileged children, explained that he had invested $1 million in a free school project in Ghana. However, he claims the government diverted his investment, which was meant to support the school, towards paying off national debts, including to countries like China.

"Ghana 🇬🇭 stole the money I invested to keep my free school going so now I might have to do a go fund me smh," Blackson tweeted. He added, "They set me back financially and I’ll never forgive them for this."

The comedian went on to criticize Ghana’s financial leadership, questioning the actions of the country's finance minister. He expressed dismay at the impact this financial setback has had on the future of the free school, which he intended to support for many years. Despite his disappointment, Blackson remained committed to helping the youth, stating that his passion for the underprivileged children of Ghana is what drives him to continue.

"If it wasn’t for the love and passion I have for the unprivileged youth of Ghana 🇬🇭 I would just hand my school to the people and walk away but I can’t. I’ll have to work a little longer than I expected to help those kids out," he said.

