LADY laces her food with laxatives so she could find out which of her colleagues has been eating it







A black American lady has shared the story of how she laced her food with laxatives just so as to find out who amongst her colleagues had been eating her food.

Laxatives treat constipation by softening hard stools or stimulating your bowels to get moving so you can poop.

According to the lady, she places the food she brings from home in the work fridge so she could have it later. However, she noticed that someone had been eating from her food.

Following the denial of all her colleagues when she asked, she decided to carry out her own investigation by lacing her food with laxatives and watching out to see which of her colleagues would frequently use the toilet that day.

It turned out that one of her colleagues was guilty as she used the bathroom many times on the said day.

