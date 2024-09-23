GACHAGUA sends RUTO a disturbing message as his impeachment gathers momentum – Look!





Monday, September 23, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned President William Ruto against green-lighting his impeachment, saying the people of Mt. Kenya may never forgive him.

Speaking at a church service at Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (PEFA) Church in Thika Town, Kiambu County, Gachagua urged Ruto to shun betrayal politics rocking UDA today.

He particularly asked Ruto to keep his promise of ensuring his deputy is not humiliated, adding that if he cannot keep that promise, then he will not be trusted to keep any other.

He therefore challenged the Head of State to ensure his critics do not humiliate him.

“I would like to ask my boss Ruto to be cautious and do the right thing and let’s keep our house together. Let us not be disruptive and let us not re-introduce the politics of betrayal,” he cautioned.

According to Gachagua, Ruto is the greatest beneficiary of the people of Mt Kenya’s distaste of betrayal and as such, he should avoid the politics of betrayal.

Gachagua, seemingly pricked by the current state of affairs, warned the president that should he take the path of betrayal politics, there would be consequences.

“Our people hate betrayal and they are very unforgiving if you betray them. I ask my brother not to be tempted to go in that direction because these people will be very unforgiving,” Rigathi Gachagua asserted.

He further reminded the president that there was an attempt to betray him in the former regime but the people stood with him to express their displeasure of betrayal.

“I would like to request the president to put his house in order so that we can deliver for the people.

"And if there is a problem in a home, the father of the homestead can still down and resolve pressing issues with his family,” he added.

Gachagua also cautioned that betrayal politics is a threat to the unity of the UDA party.

“I want to caution the direction that is being taken of dividing our UDA house. If the house collapses it will not be remade again,” he observed.

