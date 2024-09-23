Angry OPARANYA cracks the whip as he sacks the entire management of Kangunu SACCO – You won’t believe what they did





Monday, September 23, 2024 - Cooperatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya is not entertaining any mediocrity anymore.

This is after he sent the entire management team at Kangunu Cooperative Society in Murang'a County packing citing gross misconduct.

Noting that this would take effect immediately, Oparanya warned the fired employees to not set foot on the premises in any managerial capacity.

“Starting today, the management committee of Kangunu Cooperative Society should step aside and keep off from any business relating to the cooperative,” he announced.

The decision, Oparanya said, was informed by the poor management, unjust expulsion, harassment, and illegal deduction of members’ payments that have been taking place in the society for the last seven years.

Consequently, Oparanya said that investigations into the misconduct by the Commissioner of Cooperatives would begin immediately.

He also urged him to conduct a fresh election in 14 days with the view to shake up the leadership and encouraged the coffee farmers to show up and have their voices heard.

In the interim, Oparanya said that the Head of Cooperatives, Stephen Wambugu will take over the leadership who will be assisted by the county’s security team.

The society had been rocked with protests over mismanagement of funds for years. The discontentment finally boiled over last week at a planned Annual General Meeting (AGM) when members found the premises occupied by police officers and unknown people posing as farmers.

Farmers who had been expelled from the society were also reinstated and advised to start harvesting and selling coffee to the factory immediately.

Besides the leadership changes, Oparanya also faulted the mandatory deductions of 5% on farmers earnings calling it theft as the funds were not properly accounted for.

