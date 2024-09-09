'Flights are on me, we will enjoy' - England striker, IVAN TONEY, tells his friends to always visit him in Saudi after signing a deal worth £400k-per-week with Al Ahli (VIDEO)







Monday, September 9, 2024 - England striker, Ivan Toney said his goodbyes to his dearest friends ahead of his move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.

The 28-year-old sealed his move to Al Ahli on deadline day from Brentford.

The Saudi club paid Brentford £40m to secure his signature and offered a wage package said to be in the region of £400,000-a-week, making him one of the highest-paid Englishmen in the history of football.

Before moving to the Middle East, Toney invited his close friends to join him and in his leaving speech, promised that they are all welcome to come and visit him.

'It's a simple one, obviously love for coming,' Toney said.

'You know the love. You all got invited for your own reasons we've had some good memories everyone, more memories on our back I'm sure. Might be a bit older, but still get down with it, you know, like that.

'But, yeah, you're all welcome to come pull up anytime. Flights are on me. Don't worry I've got you. We will enjoy.'

