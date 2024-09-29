Flashy Luo fashion designer showers his Kamba wife with money during their traditional wedding - He landed in a chopper and a convoy of guzzlers (PHOTOs & VIDEOs).





Sunday, September 29, 2024 - Kenyan fashion designer Austin Bolo popularly known as "Bolo Bespoke" paid dowry to his wife Mueni in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony attended by prominent figures among them Raila Odinga’s wife Mama Ida.

Bespoke landed at his wife’s home in Machakos in a chopper, bringing business in the sleepy village to a near standstill.

His convoy consisted of high-end guzzlers owned by his friends and business associates.

He was also filmed showering his wife with money during the colourful event as music played in the background.

See photos and videos.

This is just a tailors wedding. Kenya kuna pesa. pic.twitter.com/3yxB7XIH7O — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) September 29, 2024

Kenyan fashion designer Austin Bolo popularly known as "Bolo Bespoke" showers his wife Mueni with money during their traditional wedding in Machakos. pic.twitter.com/JRaekiLzmu — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) September 29, 2024

















