Embattled Nairobi Governor JOHNSON SAKAJA meets AZIMIO MCAs amid looming impeachment threat – LOOK!





Tuesday, September 9, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has met with Azimio MCAs in a bid to avert his looming impeachment.

Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, is reportedly drafting a motion to impeach Governor Sakaja over allegations of gross misconduct, misappropriation, and looting of public funds.

To save himself, Governor Sakaja reportedly met former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at his Opoda Farm in Kisumu over the weekend, where he pleaded with him to urge opposition MCAs to shelf the impeachment motion.

On Monday, Sakaja left tongues wagging after he met with Azimio MCAs in a closed-door meeting where the media was barred.

“I’m the one who sent the invite to the Azimio MCA’s. The agenda is not about the impeachment talks, the governor knows it because he is the one who invited us for the meeting,” Majority Whip Moses Ogeto said when asked what was the agenda of the meeting.

An MCA who attended the meeting revealed that Sakaja promised to "grease the hands" of the MCAs in exchange for stopping the impeachment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST