Embattled Nairobi Governor JOHNSON SAKAJA meets AZIMIO MCAs amid looming impeachment threat – LOOK!

Tuesday, September 9, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has met with Azimio MCAs in a bid to avert his looming impeachment.
Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, is reportedly drafting a
motion to impeach Governor Sakaja over allegations of gross misconduct,
misappropriation, and looting of public funds.
To save himself, Governor Sakaja reportedly met former Prime
Minister Raila Odinga at his Opoda Farm in Kisumu over the weekend, where he
pleaded with him to urge opposition MCAs to shelf the impeachment motion.
On Monday, Sakaja left tongues wagging after he met with
Azimio MCAs in a closed-door meeting where the media was barred.
“I’m the
one who sent the invite to the Azimio MCA’s. The agenda is not about the
impeachment talks, the governor knows it because he is the one who invited us
for the meeting,” Majority Whip Moses Ogeto said when asked what was the agenda
of the meeting.
An MCA who attended the meeting revealed that Sakaja
promised to "grease the hands" of the MCAs in exchange for stopping
the impeachment.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments