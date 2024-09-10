AHMEDNASIR advises RUTO to crush GACHAGUA’s rebellion before it’s too late – Warns against repeating UHURU’s mistake!





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has urged President William Ruto not to allow Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to lead a rebellion against his government.

For the past few weeks, Gachagua has been making public statements in churches and at rallies that challenge the government.

In a social media post on Monday, Ahmednasir advised Ruto to learn from former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mistakes in handling a rebellious deputy president.

According to Ahmednasir, Uhuru made a costly mistake by failing to deal firmly with Ruto when he was his deputy in the Jubilee government.

"H.E. Ruto must learn from the mistakes of Uhuru. Just like Uhuru made many costly mistakes and was extremely clumsy in addressing the open rebellion of his deputy, William Ruto, William Ruto must not make the same mistakes all over again," Ahmednasir wrote on X.

