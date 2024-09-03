A 17-year-old boy among the suspects arrested at a roadblock ferrying bhang worth Ksh 1.32 Million as detectives heighten the war on drugs (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - In the ongoing crackdown on illicit drugs, law enforcement officers have made more arrests and seizures. At a roadblock along Nambale Busia road, two traffickers, among them a 17-year-old juvenile, were caught red-handed with a stash of Marijuana valued at Sh1, 320,000.

The suspects, Okuchil Ayubu, 40, and the daring juvenile offender, were ejected from a Toyota Hiace Matatu after being flagged down by officers at the said roadblock. Upon inspecting their bags, officers seized five bales of Marijuana, weighing 44 kilos.

Meanwhile, in Biamati area along Mutemorabu Boembu road, vigilant citizens tipped off police officers from Isebania Police Station about notorious traffickers stashing sacks of marijuana in a secret bush hideout, ready for transportation. With a swift response, the officers managed to secure a major bust, recovering five and a half sacks of Bhang weighing a staggering 260kgs, with an estimated street value of Sh7, 800,000.

The suspects, however, pulled off a daring escape into the nearby thicket, leaving the officers hot on their trail.

The suspects are in Police custody undergoing processing pending arraignment, while ongoing efforts are being made to track down the suspects who managed to evade capture. The recovered narcotics are securely held as exhibits.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations extends its utmost gratitude to the public for sharing valuable information and stands firm in its commitment to counter trafficking in narcotics.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.