'They cheat all the time - TRUMP warns KAMALA HARRIS not to use stool or lifts during debate due to her 5'4 ft height compared to his 6'4 height

Monday, September 9, 2024 - Former US President and GOP presidential nominee, Donald Trump is gearing up to face off against Vice President Kamala Harris at their highly anticipated Sept. 10 debate on ABC News but has made one request to the organizers ahead of the debate.
In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump
shared that “no boxes or artificial lifts” will be allowed during the debate,
equating the use of height-enhancing items to “cheating.”
“No boxes or artificial lifts will be allowed to stand on
during my upcoming debate with Comrade Kamala Harris,” he wrote on Saturday,
September 7
“We had this out previously with former NYC Mayor Michael
Bloomberg when he was in a debate, and he was not allowed a ‘lift.’ It would be
a form of cheating.”
He added, “And the Democrats cheat enough. ‘You are who you
are,’ it was determined!”
In 2016, during his debates with Democratic presidential
nominee Hillary Clinton, Trump who is reported to be somewhere between 6 feet 3
inches to 6'4 tall—seemed to loom over Clinton who is 5-foot-7-inch tall.
During their second debate, the former president had a habit
of lurking in the background while Clinton spoke, to show he was much bigger
and taller than Clinton.
Harris, who is 5 feet, and 4 inches tall, also had her own
requests for the big day.
Upon agreeing to the rules of the debate, her campaign told
ABC in a letter that she would be “disadvantaged” by the network’s plan to mute
candidates’ microphones when it is not their turn to speak.
“Vice President Harris, a
former prosecutor, will be fundamentally disadvantaged by this format, which
will serve to shield Donald Trump from direct exchanges with the Vice
President,” the written statement read.
“We suspect this is the
primary reason for his campaign’s insistence on muted microphones.”
According to new reports, ABC may turn on the mics at some
point during the debate so the audience can hear some of the candidates’
reactions, but this goes against the rules that were used in Trump's debate
against Biden months ago.
