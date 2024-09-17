DONALD TRUMP reveals what he thinks the assassination attempts on his life mean and what JOE BIDEN said to him in the aftermath







Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Former US president, Donald Trump has revealed his thoughts about the second assassination attempt on his life and what President Joe Biden said to him in the aftermath.

58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh was detained on Sunday, September 15, in connection with an apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Florida

Reacting to the assassination attempt, the Republican politician said it was god's will that there were two assassination attempts on his life because 'it's God wanting me to be president.'

'There's something going on. I mean, perhaps it's God wanting me to be president to save this country,' he said during a conversation on X Monday night.

He also revealed what Joe Biden said to him after the president called him on Monday evening to check on him.

'He called up to make sure I was okay, to make sure that, you know, do I have any suggestions? We do need more people on my detail, because we have 50, 60,000 people showing up to events, and, you know, other people don't have that,' Trump noted.

He repeated his assertion that the 'radical left' was behind the attempts on his life, both Sunday and at the July 13th rally in Butler, Pa.

'Well, there's a lot of rhetoric going right. A lot of people think that the Democrats, when they talk about the threat to democracy and all of this, and it seems that both of these people were radical lefts,' he noted of the men who attempted to shoot him.

It was Trump's first public comments on the assassination attempt on Sunday while he was playing golf at his West Palm Beach, Fla., course.

‘It was quite something. But it worked out well. The Secret Service did an excellent job, and they have the man behind bars and hopefully, he's going to be there for a long time. Dangerous person, very, very dangerous person,' the former president said.

He described Sunday on his course as 'very peaceful, very beautiful weather. Everything was beautiful. It was a nice place to be.'

Recounting what happened when he was on the fifth hole: 'All of a sudden we heard shots being fired in the air. And I guess probably four or five. But what do I know about that? But the Secret Service knew immediately it was bullets, and they grabbed me.'

Trump said the only bullets fired came from his protective detail.

'What the gunfire was, actually, interestingly, was a Secret Service agent who had seen a barrel of AK47, which is a very powerful gun, rifle and he started shooting at the barrel. Started shooting in the bushes,' he said.

'How good is that, right? Could only see the barrel. Based on that, he started shooting and ran toward the target and was shooting a lot of I mean, those were the shots we heard. The other one never got a shot off.'

He noted a Secret Service agent put him in his golf cart and drove off.

'I would have loved to have sank that last putt, but we decided, let's get out of here,' he joked.

Trump praised law enforcement for their work.

'So Secret Service did a great job. And I think I can say, honestly, the sheriff's office, law enforcement, everybody really did a great job.'