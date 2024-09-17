ABC responds to viral 'whistleblower affidavit' claiming KAMALA HARRIS received help ahead of debate against TRUMP







Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - ABC News has responded after a document claiming to be from an anonymous 'whistleblower' said there was close collaboration between the network and Kamala Harris’s team before the presidential debate against Donald Trump.

The unverified document, a sworn affidavit signed by a notary public on September 9, has sparked controversy after it was shared online.

The document alleges that ABC News gave Harris questions ahead of the debate, along with agreeing to preconditions to give her a leg up on former President Donald Trump.

The affidavit was purportedly written by a male staffer who has worked at the station for about ten years, during which time he said their style of reporting has become increasingly troublesome. The document was dated the day before Harris faced off with Trump, in what many observers saw as a victory for the vice president.





The purported staffer also claimed to have sent the document to House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Responding, ABC said in a statement: 'ABC News followed the debate that both campaigns agreed on and which clearly stated: No topics or questions will be shared in advance with campaigns or candidates.'