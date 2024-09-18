DIDDY's life is in danger behind bars - Former MDC BROOKLYN WARDEN says







Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, and according to a former warden, he could be a prime target for violence behind bars.

Cameron Lindsay, a former warden of MDC Brooklyn, told TMZ that Diddy's celebrity status and the nature of the allegations against him make him vulnerable in prison, where some inmates could see killing him as a "badge of honour."

Diddy is being held without bail in the Special Housing Unit (SHU), away from the general population. Lindsay noted that this placement is crucial to minimize the risk of harm to the star. "Prison officials want to minimize access to the star," Lindsay said, as his high profile makes him a potential target.

While in the SHU, Diddy's day-to-day life will be heavily regulated. According to Lindsay, Diddy will only be allowed one hour of recreational time per day, and three showers a week, and he will need to adhere to strict routines, including a 6 AM wake-up call where he'll be required to clean his cell. He will also receive three pre-prepared meals daily, which will likely not be fresh, as they will wait in a warming box.

Despite being isolated, Diddy still has access to a commissary where he can purchase small items like candy, coffee, and tea, as well as larger items like sweatpants and sneakers. However, James Kousouros, attorney for rapper Casanova—who also spent time at MDC Brooklyn—told TMZ that conditions in the prison are even harsher than they sound. Kousouros described regular fights and assaults breaking out within the prison and stated that Diddy will have very limited access to the library and phone in the SHU.

Visitation for those in the SHU is also more complicated, with long wait times for visitors to get through security. Even though Diddy will be allowed visitors, it is unlikely he will see much of his family due to the logistical challenges.

Diddy's time at MDC Brooklyn is shaping up to be a difficult chapter in his life, with both physical dangers and isolation looming over his time behind bars.