I didn’t snatch anyone’s husband. The man has been single a whole year - Lawyer STEVE OGOLLA’s new girlfriend says and confirms that his marriage with CEBBIE KOKS crumbled.





Saturday, September 7, 2024 - City fashion stylist Morine Aringo has denied claims that she wrecked Cebbie Koks' marriage by snatching her husband, Steve Ogolla, a prominent lawyer.

Morine revealed that Steve has been single for a year after his marriage with Cebbie Koks crumbled.

“Yaani! You’d think I snatched someone’s husband. The man has been single a whole year,” she said while responding to one of her followers.

In January this year, Cebbie unfollowed her husband, erased all their wedding and vacation photos, and reverted her Instagram name from Mrs. Ogolla E. A. to Elseba Awuor Kokeyo.

Cebbie’s hyped marriage with Steve Ogolla had been marred with infidelity allegations, with reports indicating that Ogolla was cheating on her with multiple women even after walking down the aisle in a colourful wedding that was the talk of the town.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.