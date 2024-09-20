I don't buy fear, only Kenyan voters can impeach me, not useless MPs - Defiant GACHAGUA tells RUTO (VIDEO)





Friday, September 20, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued a stern warning to MPs and state operatives plotting his impeachment, declaring their efforts will fail.

Speaking on Friday when he visited Marikiti Market in Nairobi, Gachagua said he is aware of the nefarious plot by the state to bribe MPs to try to impeach him but told them they will not succeed at all.

The second in command further said that he was elected by Kenyans and it is only Kenyans who can impeach him and not useless MPs.

Gachagua also urged President William Ruto and his men not to 'sell fear' to him and said he will still continue fighting for Mt Kenya residents whether they like it or not.

“I am not a coward! I don't buy fear! No one can impeach me! I was elected by Kenyans, not by MPs and their financiers,” Gachagua said.

Here is the video of Gachagua warning those planning his impeachment.

Rigathi Gachagua: I am not a coward! I don't by fear! No one can impeach me! I was elected by Kenyans not by MPs and their financiers. pic.twitter.com/eZBlQEi4Ix — Macharia Wangui (@Princewangui) September 20, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST