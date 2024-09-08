DAVIDO shows off where he “sleeps” with CHIOMA as he gives his friends a tour of his private jet (VIDEO)







Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Davido recently gave his friends an exclusive tour of his luxurious private jet, proudly showcasing the spaces where he and his wife relax during their travels.

In the video, the singer revealed that the jet is fully paid for, with no financing involved. He also mentioned that while the jet has a seating capacity for 20 people, he and his crew prefer to keep it spacious and not overcrowded.

During the tour, Davido guided his friends through the lounge, the sleeping area meant for him and his wife, and the toilet onboard.

