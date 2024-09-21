CS OPARANYA has hired a bodyguard, driver and assigned a guzzler to his girlfriend MARY BIKET - She shares a video flaunting her lavish lifestyle (Watch).





Saturday, September 21, 2024 - CS Wycliffe Oparanya’s girlfriend Mary Biket has once again left netizens talking after she posted a video flaunting her lavish lifestyle.

The youthful lady has been assigned a bodyguard and driver to chauffeur her in a guzzler.

In the video shared on her social media pages, a heavily built bodyguard is seen opening the door for Oparanya’s beautiful girlfriend, who had gone to meet her personal hairstylist.

She stepped out of the car like a boss lady and met her stylist, who groomed her in the streets of Nairobi Central Business District.

She is too busy to go to the salon and prefers to meet her stylist at her convenience.

She boarded the vehicle and left after she was done.

The video that the CS’s girlfriend posted flaunting her lavish lifestyle comes at a time when millions of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet, with a report showing that many Kenyans are surviving on one meal a day.

Watch the video.

Meet Mary Biketi CS Oparanya's Girlfriend Ladies and Gentlemen!pic.twitter.com/YY3WeGDI1n — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) September 20, 2024

