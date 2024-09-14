Cartel infighting leaves 15 dead in Mexican gang stronghold

Saturday, September 14, 2024 - At least 15 people have been killed this week in escalating violence between rival factions of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, authorities confirmed on Friday, September 13.
The northwestern state of Sinaloa, long a stronghold of the
cartel, has been rocked by gunfire, abductions, and arson, prompting the
government to send security reinforcements to the region.
The surge in violence follows the July arrest of cartel
co-founder Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada in the United States. Zambada,
76, who claimed he was kidnapped in Mexico and handed over to U.S. authorities
against his will, is facing charges alongside Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of the
notorious drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. El Chapo is currently serving
a life sentence in the U.S.
The violence in Sinaloa’s capital, Culiacan, is believed to
be part of an internal power struggle within the cartel. Factions loyal to El
Chapo and his sons are reportedly clashing with those aligned with Zambada, who
pleaded not guilty to numerous charges in a New York court on Friday.
“The rivalry stems from the events of July 25,” said Sinaloa
state governor Ruben Rocha Moya, referring to Zambada’s arrest.
Amid the turmoil, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez
Obrador urged the warring factions to act with “a minimum of responsibility”
and avoid harming innocent civilians. He called on residents to “act with
caution, but without alarmism,” expressing hope that normality would soon
return to Culiacan.
The state prosecutor’s office reported that, in addition to
the 15 confirmed deaths, it is investigating 20 suspected cases of forced
disappearances. The violence has led to the closure of schools in some
districts, and Independence Day festivities have been cancelled across the
state.
“There will be no celebration, neither public nor private,”
Governor Rocha Moya announced. Businesses across Culiacan have closed, and
supermarkets are facing shortages due to panic buying. The National Chamber of
Commerce warned that workers no longer feel safe to go to their jobs, and
business owners are struggling to operate amid the chaos.
The United States issued a security alert on Thursday,
warning citizens of reports of car thefts, gunfire, and burning vehicles in and
around Culiacan. It urged U.S. citizens to remain alert for potential violence
throughout the state.
Culiacan has seen cartel-related unrest in recent years.
Violent riots erupted in October 2019 following a botched security operation to
capture El Chapo’s son, Ovidio Guzman, and again in January 2023 when he was
finally arrested.
Mexico has faced relentless violence tied to drug
trafficking and organized crime, with over 450,000 people murdered since 2006.
