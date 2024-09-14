Cartel infighting leaves 15 dead in Mexican gang stronghold







Saturday, September 14, 2024 - At least 15 people have been killed this week in escalating violence between rival factions of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, authorities confirmed on Friday, September 13.

The northwestern state of Sinaloa, long a stronghold of the cartel, has been rocked by gunfire, abductions, and arson, prompting the government to send security reinforcements to the region.

The surge in violence follows the July arrest of cartel co-founder Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada in the United States. Zambada, 76, who claimed he was kidnapped in Mexico and handed over to U.S. authorities against his will, is facing charges alongside Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of the notorious drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. El Chapo is currently serving a life sentence in the U.S.

The violence in Sinaloa’s capital, Culiacan, is believed to be part of an internal power struggle within the cartel. Factions loyal to El Chapo and his sons are reportedly clashing with those aligned with Zambada, who pleaded not guilty to numerous charges in a New York court on Friday.

“The rivalry stems from the events of July 25,” said Sinaloa state governor Ruben Rocha Moya, referring to Zambada’s arrest.

Amid the turmoil, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged the warring factions to act with “a minimum of responsibility” and avoid harming innocent civilians. He called on residents to “act with caution, but without alarmism,” expressing hope that normality would soon return to Culiacan.

The state prosecutor’s office reported that, in addition to the 15 confirmed deaths, it is investigating 20 suspected cases of forced disappearances. The violence has led to the closure of schools in some districts, and Independence Day festivities have been cancelled across the state.

“There will be no celebration, neither public nor private,” Governor Rocha Moya announced. Businesses across Culiacan have closed, and supermarkets are facing shortages due to panic buying. The National Chamber of Commerce warned that workers no longer feel safe to go to their jobs, and business owners are struggling to operate amid the chaos.

The United States issued a security alert on Thursday, warning citizens of reports of car thefts, gunfire, and burning vehicles in and around Culiacan. It urged U.S. citizens to remain alert for potential violence throughout the state.

Culiacan has seen cartel-related unrest in recent years. Violent riots erupted in October 2019 following a botched security operation to capture El Chapo’s son, Ovidio Guzman, and again in January 2023 when he was finally arrested.

Mexico has faced relentless violence tied to drug trafficking and organized crime, with over 450,000 people murdered since 2006.