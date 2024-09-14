Breakthrough cancer drug targets tumors without harming healthy cells

Saturday, September 14, 2024 - In a major leap forward for cancer treatment, scientists at City of Hope Hospital in Los Angeles, California, have developed a revolutionary cancer drug that destroys solid tumours without damaging healthy cells.
The drug, code-named AOH1996, targets the protein
proliferating cell nuclear antigen (PCNA), a key player in tumour growth
previously considered "undruggable."
After two decades of intensive research, the drug has shown
significant promise in laboratory tests, proving effective against 70 different
cancer cell lines, including breast, prostate, brain, ovarian, cervical, skin,
and lung cancers. The study, published in Cell Chemical Biology,
highlights AOH1996’s potential to selectively disrupt cancer cell growth while
sparing healthy cells.
Named in honour of Anna Olivia Healy, a young girl who
passed away from childhood cancer in 2005, the drug offers new hope for
patients battling solid tumours. The breakthrough treatment is currently
undergoing a Phase 1 clinical trial at City of Hope to evaluate its safety and
efficacy in human patients.
Dr. Linda Malkas, the molecular oncologist leading the
research team, explained that PCNA, which plays a crucial role in DNA
replication and repair, is uniquely altered in cancer cells. AOH1996
selectively targets this cancerous form of PCNA, effectively halting tumour
growth.
"Our cancer-killing pill is like a snowstorm that shuts
down flights in and out of an airport hub, but only for planes carrying cancer
cells," said Dr. Malkas, referring to the drug’s unique mechanism. Results
so far have been "promising," with the drug working effectively on
its own or in combination with other cancer treatments, all without causing
harmful toxicity.
Study co-author, Dr. Long Gu, added that targeting PCNA had
long been considered impossible. "PCNA was viewed as 'undruggable,' but
City of Hope developed an investigational medicine to target this challenging
protein," said Dr. Gu. "Now that we can inhibit it, we’ll dig deeper
to develop more personalized, targeted cancer medicines."
The next steps for the research include further
investigation into the drug's mechanism and its potential in combination
therapies, offering renewed hope for more personalized cancer treatments in the
future.
