Billionaire wife, SHADE OKOYA, shows off her impressive walk-in closet



Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Billionaire wife and businesswoman, Shade Okoya, has showed off her impressive walk-in closet.

Shade took a tour of her fashionable items on her closet in a video shared online by her son, Wahab.

The closet had luxury designer items including very vintage pieces that are no longer being made.

Watch the video below

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments