ANTHONY JOSHUA is brutally knocked out by DANIEL DUBOIS in world title upset (VIDEO)







Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Former two-time world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua has lost to Daniel Dubois in a bout that has left the boxing world stunned.

The two British boxers fought for the IBF heavyweight title in front of 96,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, September 21, 2024.

Daniel Dubois produced a sensational performance as he dominated AJ. He knocked down Joshua in the opening round with a strong right hand to the chin.

At the end of the third round, Joshua was saved by the bell after Dubois stunned him and forced a knockdown with a huge left hook.

In the fourth round, Joshua lost his balance with a left hook from Dubois. He was consistently hit by Dubois' left hook but managed to stay in control of the contest.

Sadly, in the fight round, Joshua got caught with a right hook from Dubios that knocked him out of the fight.

Watch the video below