Actress HALLE BERRY reveals she once turned down a date with singer PRINCE







Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Halle Berry made a surprising revelation during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live — she once turned down a date with the legendary musician, Prince.

The Oscar-winning actress shared the story with host Jimmy Kimmel after he asked about a rumour involving Michael Jackson.

Halle quickly shifted the conversation to her memorable encounter with Prince at his iconic Purple Rain concert at the Key Club in Los Angeles. She recounted how Prince sent her a note through an assistant with the simple question, “Do you like me? Yes or no.” Halle checked the “Yes” box, but that wasn’t the end of it. Shortly after, Prince's assistant returned with another note asking, “Would you go out with me?”

Surprisingly, Halle did not answer the second question. She chose to keep the note instead, ultimately leaving Prince without a date. She didn’t explain why she passed on the opportunity to go out with the legendary artist.

Prince passed away in 2016 due to an accidental fentanyl overdose at his Minnesota estate.