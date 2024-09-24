DIDDY's ex CASSIE VENTURA still in 'pain' over her abusive relationship and 'triggered' by horrifying allegations that have emerged

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Embattled music mogul, Sean 'Diddy' Combs's ex-girlfriend Cassie is reportedly still in 'pain' over her abusive relationship with him and is 'triggered' by the allegations that have since emerged.
Cassie, 38, full name Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit
against Combs, 54, in November accusing him of subjecting her to physical and
sexual abuse during their decade-long relationship. Diddy settled the case
just one day later.
Then in March, shocking surveillance footage emerged,
showing Diddy violently attacking her at the InterContinental Hotel in Century
City, Los Angeles hotel in 2016.
Diddy, wearing only a towel, chases her down the hall before
grabbing her by the back of the head and slamming her into the ground.
10 months after the pair settled the claim, the rapper got
indicted by New York prosecutors on charges including sex trafficking
and racketeering.
The arrest of Combs comes six months after FBI raids on his
homes in Los Angeles and Miami uncovered over 1,000 bottles of baby oil
and lubricant that were alleged to have been used in his now infamous 'freak
offs' sex sessions.
Despite her lawsuit inspiring other alleged victims to speak
out, Cassie has chosen not to release a statement because she is
still managing the pain of her experience.
'Cassie is taking time away to focus on her peace because
the details of the case are triggering,' a source exclusively told
DailyMail.com.
Friends say she and her husband are focusing on her 'peace'
and 'therapy' over commenting.
The R&B singer was with the Bad Boy mogul from 2007
until 2018.
The insider explained that Combs' arrest has not been a
cause for celebration for the Long Way To Go singer who feels that those who
ignored all the allegations and accusations before her relationship with the
music star played a part in her own suffering.
'She is relieved that the case has escalated but she isn’t
celebrating,' the source stated. 'She is upset that people didn’t listen to
other alleged victims in the 90s because she would have been spared.'
Cassie was seen smiling and laughing in New York City
on Thursday just days after Diddy was arrested.
Cassie married fitness trainer Alex Fine in 2019, with
the pair now have two young daughters, named Sunny and Frankie, and are
currently focused on healing together with the help of therapy.
'She and her husband have been in therapy to help them
manage the stress of the lawsuit so it doesn’t affect their relationship,' the
insider said.
