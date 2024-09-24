DIDDY's ex CASSIE VENTURA still in 'pain' over her abusive relationship and 'triggered' by horrifying allegations that have emerged







Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Embattled music mogul, Sean 'Diddy' Combs's ex-girlfriend Cassie is reportedly still in 'pain' over her abusive relationship with him and is 'triggered' by the allegations that have since emerged.

Cassie, 38, full name Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit against Combs, 54, in November accusing him of subjecting her to physical and sexual abuse during their decade-long relationship. Diddy settled the case just one day later.

Then in March, shocking surveillance footage emerged, showing Diddy violently attacking her at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

Diddy, wearing only a towel, chases her down the hall before grabbing her by the back of the head and slamming her into the ground.

10 months after the pair settled the claim, the rapper got indicted by New York prosecutors on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

The arrest of Combs comes six months after FBI raids on his homes in Los Angeles and Miami uncovered over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant that were alleged to have been used in his now infamous 'freak offs' sex sessions.

Despite her lawsuit inspiring other alleged victims to speak out, Cassie has chosen not to release a statement because she is still managing the pain of her experience.

'Cassie is taking time away to focus on her peace because the details of the case are triggering,' a source exclusively told DailyMail.com.

Friends say she and her husband are focusing on her 'peace' and 'therapy' over commenting.

The R&B singer was with the Bad Boy mogul from 2007 until 2018.

The insider explained that Combs' arrest has not been a cause for celebration for the Long Way To Go singer who feels that those who ignored all the allegations and accusations before her relationship with the music star played a part in her own suffering.

'She is relieved that the case has escalated but she isn’t celebrating,' the source stated. 'She is upset that people didn’t listen to other alleged victims in the 90s because she would have been spared.'

Cassie was seen smiling and laughing in New York City on Thursday just days after Diddy was arrested.

Cassie married fitness trainer Alex Fine in 2019, with the pair now have two young daughters, named Sunny and Frankie, and are currently focused on healing together with the help of therapy.

'She and her husband have been in therapy to help them manage the stress of the lawsuit so it doesn’t affect their relationship,' the insider said.