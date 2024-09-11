A Tiktoker shares a video of a multi-million residential flat in Rongai owned by RUTO - Cops were deployed to guard it during protests after locals threatened to torch it.





Wednesday, September 11, 2024- President William Ruto reportedly owns the multi-million Osere Flat located in Rongai.

According to a Tiktoker who visited the residential flat and took a video, locals had threatened to torch the property during anti-government protests.

Heavily armed police officers were deployed to guard the flat after security agencies got intelligence reports that the locals were planning to invade the property and torch it.

A dusty road leading to the flat is being tarmacked, even as other feeder roads in the area remain dilapidated.

President Ruto has invested heavily in residential flats in different parts of the city.

Watch the video.

Kenyans on Tiktok are now Exposing Properties owned by Politicians! pic.twitter.com/y1cdCt6t7z — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 11, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.