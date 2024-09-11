Names of individuals working with RUTO to lease JKIA and rename it ADANI Holdings International Airport.





Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - A Kenyan based in France has exposed five individuals behind the planned takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by the Adani Group.

The secretive deal, orchestrated by State House officials with President William Ruto's approval, will see the Adani Group invest Sh 250 billion to take control of JKIA and 14 other airstrips in Kenya.

As part of the deal, Adani will rename JKIA to Adani Holdings International Airport.

Nelson Amenya, the whistleblower of the deal, identified five individuals behind the secretive arrangement that has led Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) workers to strike, disrupting operations at East Africa's busiest airport.

The five individuals involved in the deal are:

1. Sports Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen

2. Kenya Airports Authority Chairman, Caleb Kositany

3. Jayesh Saini and his family

4. Dr. Samier Muravej –Kenyatta National Hospital Chairman

5. Gautam Adani – Energy cartel and Owner of PPP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST