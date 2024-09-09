A beautiful Kenyan corporate LADY complains that no man is willing to marry her (VIDEO).





Monday, September 9, 2024 - A pretty corporate Kenyan lady is trending after she shared a video lamenting that no man is willing to marry her.

She wondered what it takes for a man to marry a lady after she tried everything possible to find a husband.

She even ditched party life and alcohol, hoping to get a husband.

“Married ladies, what did you do to get husbands?” she asked, adding that she was almost giving up after trying to look for a husband in vain.

Watch the trending video.

A beautiful Kenyan corporate LADY complains that no man is willing to marry her pic.twitter.com/IMX4nUGjgO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 9, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.